Sooners Cruise to Home Win Over TCU

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team held TCU to just 35 percent shooting and pulled away in the second half to beat the Horned Frogs 82-46 at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman on Tuesday night.

OU fell behind 4-0 to start the game, but quickly got the lead and never gave it up, shooting 46 percent from the field and making 12 three-pointers, while committing just five turnovers in the game.

The Sooners outscored TCU 25-2 off turnovers.

OU had four players score in double figures, with De’Vion Harmon scoring a conference career high 19 points and making three three-pointers.

Austin Reaves had 14 points, while Umoja Gibson had 11 points and Alondes Williams 10.

Oklahoma has won eight in a row over TCU overall and is 13-0 all-time against the Horned Frogs in Norman.

The Sooners improved to 7-4 overall, 3-3 in conference play.

Next up for Oklahoma is the first round of Bedlam as the Sooners visit Oklahoma State on Saturday night for a 7:00 tipoff.

(photo courtesy @OU_MBBall)