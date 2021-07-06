Sooners Dismiss Running Back Mikey Henderson

FORT WORTH, TX – OCTOBER 24: Oklahoma Sooners tight end Mikey Henderson (3) fights off TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Garret Wallow (30) during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Oklahoma Sooners on October 24, 2020 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday night running back Mikey Henderson has been dismissed from the team.

Earlier Tuesday the Norman Police Department submitted a request for an arrest warrant for Henderson.

Norman police believe Henderson was a third party in an alleged arm robbery on April 15.

That incident led to the arrest of OU football players Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan.

Both of those players had previously been dismissed from the team.

Henderson had 81 yards rushing on 9 carries and a touchdown as a freshman in 2020, and also caught 12 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown.