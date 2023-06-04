East Carolina scored five runs in the fifth inning to take control and held off a late Oklahoma rally to beat the Sooners 8-5 in the NCAA baseball regional in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Sunday.

The Pirates collected three doubles in the fifth inning alone and extended their lead to 8-1 before OU rallied late.

Oklahoma answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Dakota Harris singled in Kendall Pettis, then Bryce Madron scored on a balk to make it 8-3.

In the seventh, Easton Carmichael doubled to score Harris to make it 8-4.

OU added one more in the ninth on a solo home run by Madron, but couldn’t score again and lost 8-5 to end their season.

Oklahoma got the first run of the game in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Anthony Mackenzie that brought in Pettis.

ECU responded with three runs in the third inning before their five-run fifth.

Oklahoma’s season comes to an end at 32-28.