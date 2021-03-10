Sooners End Losing Streaks With Win Over Iowa State in Big 12 Tourney

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team ended a four-game losing streak overall and a four-game losing streak in the Big 12 Tournament with a 79-73 win over Iowa State in the first round on Wednesday night at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Sooners shot 51 percent from the field and built the lead to 19 at one point in the second half, then the Cyclones roared back to cut the OU lead to five in the final couple of minutes before Oklahoma held them off for their third win this season over ISU, who finished conference play 0-18.

Austin Reaves led OU with 21 points, 14 of those coming in the second half.

De’Vion Harmon had 18 points and Elijah Harkless added 12 points and 9 rebounds.

The Sooners went on a 10-2 run midway through the first half to build an eight-point lead and led 36-28 at halftime.

A 9-2 run helped OU build the lead to 19 midway through the second half before Iowa State made their rally.

Oklahoma improved to 3-8 in the Big 12 Tournament under coach Lon Kruger, and 15-9 overall for the season.

The Sooners will face Kansas Thursday at 5:30 in the quarterfinals.

Iowa State’s difficult season ended at 2-22.

(photo courtesy @OU_MBBall)