Texas in Control at the Cotton Bowl 38-20 at the Half

The 117th meeting in the Red River Rivalry got off to an awful start for the Sooners. On the first play from scrimmage Casey Thompson hit Xavier Worthy for a quick pass in the flats, Jaden Davis missed a tackle, and Worthy took it 75 yards for the touchdown. Texas on top 7-0.

It only got worse from there. The Sooners quickly went three and out and Michael Turk’s punt was blocked. Texas recovered it inside the OU five. Two plays later Bijan Robinson powered it in from two yards out. Texas truly was all gas jumping on top 14-0.

The Sooners would respond on their next drive. Spencer Rattler connected with Mike Woods on a 29 yard strike. The drive finished after ten plays when Rattler kept the ball himself on a two yard touchdown run on a designed pass. Sooners cut the Horns lead in half trailing by seven.

The OU defense responded as well. On Texas’ next drive, the Sooners forced a three and out when Isaiah Thomas. But OU couldn’t capitalize off of it. Rattler and Austin Stogner had a total miscommunication on a route resulting in Rattler being picked off by BJ Foster.

Off the turnover, Casey Thompson hit Worthy again for a 27 yard pitch and catch. A couple of plays later, Thompson found Josh Moore for a ten yard touchdown. 21-7 Horns.

Oklahoma’s next offensive possession wasn’t any better. The Sooners went three and out after Rattler was sacked by Alfred Collins. Michael Turk totally swung field position after an 85 yard wind aided punt.

Texas then hit another big play as Casey Thompson hit Josh Moore on a 48 yard touchdown. Texas cruising 28-7. That was the score after one.

OU faced a fourth down and short on their own 44 on their next possession. Caleb Williams was in the game for the play and he broke off a 66 yard touchdown run. OU again trailed by 14.

That play seemed to ignite OU. The Sooners forced a three and out on Texas’ next drive thanks due in part ot Perrion Winfrey who sacked Casey Thompson.

On OU’s next drive they pulled out a little trickery. Rattler hit a quick pass to Marvin Mims in the flats who threw a backwards lateral to Rattler who then chunked a 48 yarder to Jeremiah Hall. That led to a 39 yard Gabe Brkic field goal. 28-17 Texas.

Momentum appears to have shifted with the Sooners, they forced another three and out. However, after a few impressive runs by Kennedy Brooks, Spencer Rattler had the ball knocked out of his hands by Ben Davis. The fumble was recovered by DeMarvion Overshown.

Off the TO, Bijan Robinson slashed through the Oklahoma defense en route to a 50 yard run. It took Texas to the OU two yard line. The next play Casey Thompson threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game on a two yarder to Jared Wiley. 35-17 Horns.

Lincoln Riley made the switch to Caleb Williams. Williams orchestrated a ten play, 57 yard drive concluding in a 35 yard field goal. 35-20 Texas.

Texas struggled clock management wise after Thompson hit Xavier Worthy for a 44 yard gain. Michael Dicker added a 38 yard field goal at the gun to give Texas a 38-20 halftime lead.