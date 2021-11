Oklahoma’s football team has an open date this weekend after nine straight weekends of games.

The Sooners are 9-0 and have a visit to Baylor, a home game against Iowa State, and Bedlam at Oklahoma State left on their schedule.

OU coach Lincoln Riley says his team won’t change too much in the off week, and he’s not at all concerned about the first College Football Playoff Rankings, which has the Sooners 8th.