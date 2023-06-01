Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl threw a complete game shutout and Jayda Coleman got a clutch hit in the fifth inning to bring home the only runs of the game as the top-ranked Sooners beat Stanford 2-0 in the first round of the Women’s College World Series on Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

In a pitchers’ duel between Bahl and Stanford freshman NiJaree Canaday, Bahl came out on top, striking out 11 and scattering five hits.

Three times Bahl worked out of jams with two runners on base to preserve the shutout, then she struck out the side in the seventh inning to end it.

With the game scoreless in the fifth inning, Jayda Coleman singled to left field to score Avery Hodge, and when the ball got past Stanford left fielder Ellee Eck, Rylie Boone scored as well to make it 2-0.

Oklahoma extended their NCAA record winning streak to 49 in a row, improving to 57-1 on the season.

The Sooners’ win was the 150th NCAA Tournament win for coach Patty Gasso.

Over the last three seasons, OU is 12-3 in WCWS games, and 32-4 in games played at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

A crowd of 12,379, a session 1 record and the third most in event history, watched the game.

Oklahoma will play Tennessee on Saturday at 2:00 in the winners’ bracket.

The Lady Vols beat Alabama 10-5 in the first game on Thursday.