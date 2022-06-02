Oklahoma hit two grand slams and cruised to a 13-to-2 win over Northwestern in five-inning run rule in the first round of the Women’s College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Tiare Jennings hit a grand slam in a six-run third inning and Jana Johns did it again in a seven-run fourth inning.

Northwestern took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Rachel Lewis in the top of the third inning.

OU quickly tied it up in the bottom of the third, with Rylie Boone lashing a double to right field, then Johns singled her home to tie the game at 1-1.

After Jennings grand slam, Boone came up again in the inning and singled home Grace Lyons to give OU a 6-1 lead.

The Sooners then got seven runs in the fourth inning.

Lyons singled to score Jayda Coleman and Hannah Coor, then Boone was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 9-1 before Johns capped the scoring with her grand slam.

OU pitcher Hope Trautwein got the win, going 4 and two-thirds innings and giving up just one hit.

She struck out seven and walked five.

Jordy Bahl, who had not pitched since the final regular season series against Oklahoma State, came in to get the final out after giving up one run.

Bahl has been sidelined with a sore right arm.

OU set school WCWS records for most runs scored and largest margin of victory, and will play Texas on Saturday at 2:00 pm in the winners’ bracket.

The Sooners have won 23 of their last 24 games against the Longhorns, losing their last meeting 4-2 on April 16 in Austin.