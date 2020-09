Oklahoma’s football team is scheduled to open Big 12 play this Saturday at 11:00 am when they host Kansas State at 11:00 am on Owen Field.

K-State coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday he’s concerned about his team being cleared to play the game due to issues with COVID-19.

For the Sooners, they’re looking to avenge a loss to the Wildcats last year in Manhattan, and are turning to freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, who will be making just his second career start, to lead the way.