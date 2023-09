Oklahoma’s football team takes the short trip up the Turner Turnpike to play Tulsa this Saturday at 2:30.

It will be the Sooners’ first game at Tulsa since 2014 and just the fifth time since World War II.

The OU defense is preparing for an offense that’s coached by former OU offensive coordinator, and now Tulsa head coach, Kevin Wilson.

On offense, the Sooners once again play on playing backup quarterback Jackson Arnold.