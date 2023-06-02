Oklahoma’s baseball team fell behind 10-0 and East Carolina scored in all but one inning in which they batted to beat the Sooners 14-5 on Friday in the NCAA regional in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Sooners used six pitchers. who gave up 15 hits and walked eight.

ECU scored two runs in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and fifth before OU got on the board.

In the top of the sixth, Easton Carmichael singled in Bryce Madron to make it 10-1.

The Sooners got two more runs in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly by Kendall Pettis, then John Spikerman scored on a wild pitch.

In the ninth, Bryce Madron and Dakota Harris both drove home a run on a pair of singles to make the final 14-5.

Oklahoma will play Army in an elimination game Saturday at 11:00 am and the Sooners will have to win four games in three days to win the regional.

By Brian Brinkley