Oklahoma pitcher Braden Carmichael threw the Sooners’ first complete game shutout since 2020, giving up just four hits and striking out five as OU beat Oklahoma State 5-0 to take the second game of the Bedlam series at Mitchell Park in Norman.

It was the first time since 2012 the Sooners had shutout OSU and the first time in the regular season since 2010, when freshman Jack Mayfield tossed a complete game shutout at the Bricktown Ballpark.

It was also OU’s first shutout win in a Bedlam game in Norman since 1976.

The game stayed scoreless until the fourth inning when Braden’s brother Easton doubled to score Dakota Harris and John Spikerman and make it 2-0.

OU got two more runs in the fifth inning, with Anthony Mackenzie tripled to right field to score Wallace Clark to make it 3-0.

Mackenzie scored later in the inning on a wild pitch and it was 4-0 Sooners.

OU added a run in the fifth inning on an infield single by Diego Muniz that scored Kendall Pettis.

The Sooners improved to 30-23 on the season, 11-12 in Big 12 play.

OSU dropped to 36-16 overall, 14-9 in conference play.

The series and the regular season ends with a 4:00 start on Saturday.