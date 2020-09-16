Sooners Glad They Played After Nearly Having Opener Postponed

Oklahoma’s football team has this weekend off after their rout of Missouri State in the season opener last Saturday.

The game was on the brink of being possibly postponed when the Sooners had a number of players who either tested positive for COVID-19 or were contacts of those who had.

Missouri State didn’t know for sure the game was on until they pulled their buses out of their parking lot in Springfield, Missouri, last Friday.

With at least a dozen players out for OU, it meant a lot of players had to play many more snaps than the normally would in a blowout win.