Sooners Go on Several Big Runs to Rout #12 Razorbacks in Tulsa

The Oklahoma men’s basketball team started the game on a 13-0 run, and had a 17-0 late run to close out an 88-66 win over #12 Arkansas on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

The Sooners never trailed in the game, and shot 55 percent from the field, while holding the Hogs to 34 percent.

OU hit 13 of 22 from three-point range with six different players making a shot from beyond the arc.

Elijah Harkless led the Sooners with 21 points and 11 rebounds, with all five OU starters in double figure scoring.

Tanner Groves had 16 points and made three 3-pointers, Jordan Goldwire had 14 points, Umoja Gibson 12 points on four three-point makes, and Jalen Hill 11 points.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was ejected with 3:30 left in the second half when he picked up two technical fouls.

Arkansas suffered their first loss of the season, while OU improved to 8-2 on the season.

The Sooners take the week off for final exams, then host UT-Arlington on December 19 at 2:00 pm.