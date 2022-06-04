Oklahoma’s baseball team hit four home runs, two of them by Jimmy Crooks, and beat the host team Florida 9-4 in the NCAA regional in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday.

After Florida hit two solo home runs in the second inning, OU responded with a four-run third inning.

Peyton Graham hit a two-run home run, then Blake Robertson made it back-to-back homers with a solo shot to give the Sooners a 3-2 lead.

Tanner Tredaway scored on a wild pitch to finish the scoring in the inning, then in the fourth, OU got another run on a wild pitch when Kendall Pettis scored to make it 5-2.

It was Crooks’ time in the fifth, as he hit a solo home run, then followed with a two-run shot his next time up in the seventh inning.

OU tacked on a run in the eighth inning when Tredaway singled in Pettis.

David Sandlin got the pitching win for the Sooners, who move on to the regional final.

They’ll play Sunday at 6:00 pm against the winner of the noon elimination game between Florida and Central Michigan.

OU will have to be beaten twice to keep them out of the super regional.