Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team never led by more than the final margin and held on to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66-58 on Friday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.

OU led most of the game, but could never put the Golden Lions away until the final minute, when Jalen Hill scored on a layup to put the Sooners up 62-58.

Hill had a career high 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting.

Grant Sherfield added 16 points and Milos Uzan 11 points.

OU was just 3-for-14 from three-point range.

The Sooners improve to 1-1 on the season.

OU hosts UNC-Wilmington on Tuesday night at 7:00 pm.