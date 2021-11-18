Sooners Hold Off East Carolina in Tournament Opener

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team did not make a field goal in the final 2:35, but held off East Carolina to win 79-74 in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina, on Thursday evening.

The Sooners had five players score in double figures, but no player had more than 13 points, and shot 52 percent from the field for the game.

OU led by as many as 12 points in the second half, then the Pirates went on a 14-5 run to make it 66-63.

The Sooners responded with Rick Issanza getting a dunk and a Jalen Hill a three-pointer and hit their free throws down the stretch to win and improve to 3-0 on the season.

Jordan Goldwire and Umoja Gibson led OU with 13 points each, while both Hill and Tanner Groves had 12 points and Elijah Harkless added 10.

OU made 21 of 27 at the free throw line and outrebounded ECU 31-23.

Oklahoma will play Friday at 4:00 against the winner of the late first round game between Indiana State and Old Dominion.