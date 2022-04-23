The Oklahoma football team wrapped up spring practices with their annual spring game and honored a former Sooner Heisman Trophy winner on Saturday, before a record spring game crowd of 75,360 at Owen Field.

2017 Heisman winner Baker Mayfield’s statue in Heisman Park was unveiled at halftime, and dozens of former OU players attended new Sooner coach Brent Venables’ first spring game as head coach.

The Red team beat the White 21-17, with new quarterback Dillon Gabriel playing for both teams, and completing 19 of 28 passes for 250 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.