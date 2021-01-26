Sooners Hook the Horns in Austin for Second Straight Top 10 Win

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team survived a late stretch of cold shooting and held on to beat fifth-ranked Texas 80-79 at the Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday night.

The Sooners did not make a basket in the final 3:50 of the game, and had to intercept a long Texas inbounds pass as time expired to survive and win.

OU built the lead to 12 early in the second half and never trailed after halftime.

Austin Reaves led the Sooners with 23 points and had six rebounds and four assists.

Three other OU players scored in double figures, with De’Vion Harmon scoring 13 points and grabbing 6 rebounds.

Umoja Gibson added 12 points and Elijah Harkless 11.

Jalen Hill scored nine points, all on three three-pointers. He had made just two the entire season coming into the game.

Texas had a slight edge in shooting, making 44 percent from the field to OU’s 43 percent, and the Longhorns outrebounded the Sooners 45-40.

Oklahoma has won two in a row in Austin after a four-game losing streak at the Erwin Center.

OU improves to 10-4 overall, 6-3 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners will play their third straight game against a Top 10 team when they host #9 Alabama on Saturday at 11:00 am in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

(photo courtesy @OU_MBBall)