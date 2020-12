Oklahoma’s football team is hoping to get back to playing a game this Saturday night at 7:00 pm against Baylor.

The Sooners had last Saturday’s game at West Virginia postponed due to issues with COVID-19, and after shutting down their practice and training facilities for five days, OU was back at practice Monday and hoping they can limit the number of players sidelined by the virus.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley spoke on the Big 12 coaches teleconference Monday about the Sooners’ situation.