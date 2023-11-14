Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team took control early and led by as many as 43 points on their way to a 93-54 win over Texas State on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

OU shot 55 percent from the field and had four players in double figures, led by 15 points from Javian McCollum.

Le’Tre Darthard added 14 points, while John Hugley had 12 points and Sam Godwin 10.

The Sooners held the Bobcats to just 31 percent shooting and OU led by 23 at halftime.

Oklahoma improved to 3-0 on the season and will host UT-Rio Grande Valley Friday night at 7:00 pm.