Oklahoma’s football team leads Arkansas State 66-0 after three quarters of the season opener at Owen Field in Norman.

The Sooners took the opening kickoff and took just five plays to score in a 70-yard drive.

Dillon Gabriel found Andrel Anthony for a gain of 45 yards, then Gabriel passed to Drake Stoops for a 10-yard touchdown to put the Sooners up 7-0 with 13:41 to play in the first quarter.

The Red Wolves went three plays and had to punt on their opening possession, and the punt was returned 82 yards for a touchdown by Gavin Freeman and with 12:38 to play OU led 14-0.

Arkansas State had to punt after just four plays on the ensuing possession, and Oklahoma added to their lead with a 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive.

Marcus Major capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown run to put OU up 21-0 with 7:50 left in the first quarter.

Following a missed 44-yard field goal by Red Wolves kicker Dominic Zvada, OU methodically marched 73 yards in 13 plays, with Gabriel passing to Freeman for a 7-yard touchdown to give the Sooners a 28-0 lead with 31 seconds left in the first quarter.

Arkansas State lost six yards in three plays and had to punt, and OU marched to another score.

The Sooners went 70 yards in six plays, with Gabriel passing deep to Jayden Gibson, who made a leaping catch for 33 yards to the ASU 1-yard line.

Tawee Walker scored on a one-yard run on the next play to give OU a 35-0 lead with 12:21 left in the first half.

ASU gained 49 yards on their next drive, but it ended with a missed 43-yard field goal attempt by Dominic Zvada.

OU responded with a 74-yard drive in 5 plays, with Gabriel passing twice to Nic Anderson, for gains of 16 and 52 yards.

Gabriel then finished the drive with a five-yard scramble for a touchdown to make it 42-0 Sooners with 8:33 to play in the second quarter.

The Red Wolves had to punt after three downs again, and OU responded with another score, but they had to settle for a 21-yard field goal by Zach Schmit to go up 45-0 with 37 seconds left in the second quarter.

Arkansas State gained just two yards in three plays to start the second half, then after a punt, OU marched to another touchdown.

Jackson Arnold took over at quarterback, and led the Sooners 65 yards in 10 plays, with Walker scoring on a one-yard touchdown run to put OU up 52-0 with 9:46 left in the third quarter.

The Red Wolves next possession moved into OU territory, but an incomplete pass on 4th and 2 gave the Sooners the ball on downs at their own 38-yard line.

OU then drove 62 yards for a score in just four plays, with Arnold passing to Jayden Gibson, who made a juggling catch for a 21-yard touchdown to make it 59-0 Sooners with 6:29 to play in the third quarter.

It got worse for the Red Wolves, as Kani Walker stripped the ball from Tennel Bryant and recovered it at the ASU 34-yard line.

It took OU five plays to convert the turnover into points, with Arnold scoring on a seven-yard run to make it 66-0 Sooners with 3:45 to play in the third quarter.

Oklahoma has outgained Arkansas State 609 to 172 in total yards.

This is the third meeting between the two teams, with the last one coming in the 2000 season in Norman.