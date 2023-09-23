Oklahoma’s football team leads Cincinnati 10-3 at halftime a Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, in the Bearcats’ first conference game as a member of the Big 12.

Both teams had to punt on their first possession, with OU getting the only first down.

Cincinnati then marched to the first score, with the benefit of a pass interference penalty on Gentry Williams to keep the drive alive.

The Bearcats had to settle for a 40-yard field goal from Carter Brown to take a 3-0 lead with 7:39 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma moved the ball to the Bearcats 12-yard line, but on a Gabriel keeper, Bryon Threats knocked the ball out and Jack Dingle recovered at the Cincinnati 10.

The Bearcats couldn’t capitalize on the turnover and had to punt.

The Sooners then went 66 yards in six plays, with Dillon Gabriel passing to Jalil Farooq for a gain of 26.

The drive was capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel to Nic Anderson to put the Sooners up 7-3 with 34 seconds left in the first quarter.

After a Bearcat punt, OU was inside their own five-yard line, facing a 3rd and 19, and Marcus Major picked up 19 yards to keep the drive alive.

Gabriel passed to Drake Stoops for a gain of 35, and that set up a 34-yard field goal by Zach Schmit to give OU a 10-3 lead with 8:40 to play in the first half.

Cincinnati got into OU territory, with the help of a 40-yard pass from Emory Jones to Chamon Metayer.

On 3rd and 12 from the OU 26, Jones threw into the end zone and was intercepted by Key Lawrence, who caught the pass and fell out of bounds in the end zone for a touchback.

Three straight possessions after that ended in punts, and OU’s second punt in that sequence gave Cincinnati the ball at the Sooner 46-yard line late in the first half.

The Bearcats moved the ball to the OU 9-yard line, then Brown missed a 26-yard field goal wide left to keep the score 10-3 Oklahoma with 11 seconds left in the first half.

OU is 2-0 all-time against Cincinnati, with wins in 2008 in Norman and in 2010 in Cincinnati.