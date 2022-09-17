Oklahoma’s football team leads Nebraska 14-7 after one quarter at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.

Nebraska is playing under new interim head coach Mickey Joseph, who was elevated after the firing of head coach Scott Frost last Sunday.

The Sooners got the ball first and had to punt after just five plays.

Nebraska then took their opening possession 77 yards in six plays, with Casey Thompson passing to a wide open Trey Palmer for a 32-yard touchdown to put the Cornhuskers up 7-0 with 11:19 to play in the first quarter.

The Sooners responded with a big play touchdown, with Dillon Gabriel keeping on a run and scoring from 61 yards out for his longest college run, capping a 75-yard drive in 5 plays to tie it at 7 with 9:30 left in the first quarter.

The next three possessions ended in punts, with the OU defense getting back-to-back sacks by DaShaun White and Jonah Laulu to force the second Husker punt.

Oklahoma then went 63 yards in seven plays, with Gabriel passing down the right sideline to Jalil Farooq, who made the catch at the two-yard line and went in for the 25-yard touchdown, giving OU a 14-7 lead with 1:57 to play in the first quarter.

The Sooner defense forced their first three-and-out possession, with Jalen Redmond sacking Thompson to force the punt, which was returned 34 yards by Marvin Mims to the Huskers’ 23-yard-line.

OU was inside the Nebraska 10-yard line when the quarter ended.

Nebraska has won seven of the last eight meetings in Lincoln dating back to 1989, but OU has won six of the last seven meetings overall.