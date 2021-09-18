Sooners Lead Huskers At Halftime

NORMAN, OK – SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners greets head coach Scott Frost Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

50 years after the 1971 “Game of the Century” between Oklahoma and Nebraska, the Sooners are hosting the Cornhuskers and leading 7-3 at halftime at Owen Field in Norman.

Oklahoma got the ball first and methodically marched 75 yards in 14 plays, with Spencer Rattler passing to Mario Williams for a gain of 19 to the Nebraska 12-yard line on 3rd and 6.

Rattler finished the drive with a one-yard sneak for a touchdown and it was 7-0 OU with 8:02 to play in the first quarter.

Nebraska responded with a drive that lasted 14 plays and got to the OU 20-yard line, before an unnecessary roughness penalty pushed them back and they had to settle for a 51-yard field goal by Connor Culp to cut Oklahoma’s lead to 7-3 with 1:21 to play in the first quarter.

Both teams exchanged punts, then OU’s Gabe Brkic missed a 54-yard field goal attempt wide right.

The Huskers then did the same thing, with Culp missing a 50-yard field goal attempt wide right with 7:05 to play in the second quarter.

Both teams punted on their next possession and time ran out in the first half with OU with the ball near midfield.

OU leads in total yards, 200-137.

Oklahoma is playing Nebraska for the first time since the 2010 Big 12 Championship Game and for the first time in Norman since 2008.