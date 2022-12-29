Oklahoma’s football team trails 13th-ranked Florida State 18-7 after three quarters of the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.

Florida State got the ball to start the game and used a 26-yard pass from Jordan Travis to Johnny Wilson, then a 22-yard rush by Treshaun Ward to get to the Sooner 5-yard line.

The Seminoles stalled there, and had to settle for a 22-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald to take a 3-0 lead with 11:26 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma’s first possession ended in a touchdown, with OU marching 75 yards in 13 plays, with Dillon Gabriel passing to Jalil Farooq for a 22-yard score to give the Sooners a 7-3 lead with 7:01 left in the first quarter.

Florida State’s next drive ended just short of midfield, as Jeffrey Johnson tackled Trey Benson for a loss of a yard on 4th and 1, and OU took over on downs at the FSU 47-yard line.

OU had to punt to end their ensuing possession, and Florida State went three-and-out before punting back to the Sooners.

Oklahoma then marched 49 yards in eight plays, with Gabriel keeping on a bootleg run for an 8-yard touchdown to give OU a 14-3 lead with 14:31 to play in the first quarter.

Florida State turned the ball over on downs on their ensuing possession, as Travis threw incomplete on 4th and 9 at the OU 43.

Oklahoma got a big play when Gabriel passed deep to Marvin Mims for a gain of 46 yards to the Seminoles’ 16-yard line.

OU went backwards from there, and Zach Schmit missed a 45-yard field goal just wide left with 9:47 to play in the first half.

The Seminoles then put together their first touchdown drive, going 72 yards in six plays.

Travis passed to Ontaria Wilson for a 16-yard touchdown.

On the two-point conversion, Wyatt Rector passed to Brian Courtney to cut the OU lead to 14-11 with 7:18 to play in the second quarter.

The two teams exchanged punts, then OU used the running game to get a field goal to add to their lead.

Gavin Sawchuk gained 25 yards on one run, and the drive ended in a 41-yard field goal by Schmit to give OU a 17-11 lead with 16 seconds left in the first half.

Jordan Travis gained 28 yards to get into OU territory with 4 seconds left, but Ryan Fitzgerald was short on a 54-yard field goal attempt as time expired in the half.

Oklahoma got the ball to start the second half, but had to punt.

Florida State then took the lead, going 94 yards in 15 plays and eating up 4:56 off the clock, with Treshaun Ward finishing the drive on a 1-yard touhdown run to put the Seminoles on top 18-17 with 5:33 left in the third quarter.

OU’s ensuing possession ended in a turnover on downs.

Florida State then drove into Sooner territory, but Travis had a pass intercepted by Billy Bowman at the OU 30-yard line on 4th and 3.

This is the eighth meeting between the two schools, with OU leading the series 6-1, and the fifth meeting in a bowl game, with OU leading 3-1 in those games.