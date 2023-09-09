Oklahoma’s football team leads SMU 14-3 at halftime at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday.

Both teams had to punt on their opening possession, then OU made the first big play of the game, as Peyton Bowen got a piece of the SMU punt, and it went out of bounds just 10 yards from the line of scrimmage at the SMU 40-yard line.

It took the Sooners just three plays to score, with Dillon Gabriel passing over the middle to Andrel Anthony for a 29-yard touchdown to put OU up 7-0 with 10:39 left in the first quarter.

SMU answered with their own scoring drive, with quarterback Preston Stone completing passes of 29 and 30 yards, setting up a 27-yard field goal by Collin Rogers to make it 7-3 Oklahoma with 8:43 to play in the first quarter.

Both teams had to punt on their next two possessions, then Oklahoma put together a 13-play, 94 yard drive to extend the lead.

Tawee Walker had the big play on the drive with a 30-yard run, then Gabriel finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Blake Smith and OU led 14-3 with 8:33 to play in the second quarter.

SMU moved the ball into OU territory, but on 4th and 3 from the Sooner 40, Jaren Kanak broke up a pass to give the Sooners the ball on downs.

OU gained just six yards on their ensuing possession and had to punt.

SMU moved into OU territory again, but Rogers missed a 49-yard field goal wide right with 13 seconds left in the first half.

The Sooners lead the all-time series with SMU 5-1-1 and have won four in a row.