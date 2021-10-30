Sooners Lead Texas Tech After Three Quarters

Oklahoma’s football team leads Texas Tech 38-14 after three quarters at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday.

The first three possessions of the game ended in punts, then Oklahoma put together the first scoring drive.

The Sooners went 95 yards in nine plays, with Caleb Williams passing to Drake Stoops for 31 yards to get into Texas Tech territory.

Then Williams scrambled to avoid the pass rush and found Mario Williams in the back right corner of the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 Sooners with 6:32 to play in the first quarter.

The Red Raiders responded with their own scoring drive, going

Henry Colombi passed to Erik Ezunkanma, who made a tough catch between two OU defenders in the back right corner of the end zone to tie the game 7-7 with 2:31 to play in the first quarter.

It took OU just three plays to answer, with Williams passing to Marvin Mims, who raced down the right sideline for a 67-yard touchdown to put the Sooners back on top 14-7 with 1:07 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma forced a Tech punt, then marched 91 yards in nine plays, with Caleb Williams zipping a pass to Brayden Willis in the back of the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown to make it 21-7 with 10:11 to play in the first half.

The Sooner defense quickly got the ball back, as Isaiah Thomas deflected a Colombi pass, and Pat Fields intercepted, returning it to the Tech 17-yard line.

Two plays later, OU capitalized, with Williams passing to Drake Stoops for a 12-yard touchdown to make it 28-7 Sooners with 7:26 to play in the second quarter.

Tech marched into OU territory, but the clock ran out in the second quarter as the Red Raiders were trying to rush their field goal unit on to the field.

Oklahoma got the ball to start the second half and got into field goal range before the drive bogged down.

Gabe Brkic kicked a 53-yard field goal to give the Sooners a 31-7 lead with 9:44 to play in the third quarter.

Texas Tech turned the ball over on their ensuing possession, as Donovan Smith’s pass was tipped and then intercepted by Justin Broiles at the Red Raiders’ 43-yard line.

OU scored on the next snap, with Williams passing to Marvin Mims in the end zone for a 43-yard touchdown to make it 38-7 with 5:52 to play in the third quarter.

Texas Tech answered as Smith avoided the pass rush and found J.J. Sparkman for a 17-yard touchdown to cut OU’s lead to 38-14 with 46 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Sooners have won nine in a row against Texas Tech, and 16 straight overall.