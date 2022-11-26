Oklahoma’s football team leads Texas Tech 24-23 at halftime at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday night.

On the opening kickoff, Jordan Brown returned it 67 yards for Texas Tech to the OU 33-yard line.

On Tech’s first snap, SaRodorick Thompson fumbled and OU’s Ethan Downs recovered, returning it to the OU 40-yard line.

From there, the Sooners took four plays to score, with Dillon Gabriel passing to a wide open Marvin Mims for a 37-yard touchdown and a 7-0 OU lead with 13:19 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma forced a Tech punt after five plays, then marched 93 yards in 11 plays to add to their lead.

Gabriel passed to Brayden Willis for a 7-yard touchdown to cap the drive and put the Sooners up 14-0 with 9:24 left in the first quarter.

The Red Raiders went three-and-out and punted, and OU moved into field goal range.

The Sooners faked the field goal, but Willis dropped Zach Schmit’s pass and Tech took over on downs.

Following a Tech punt, OU marched to more points.

Gabriel went deep to Mims, who made a sensational one-handed catch around his defender for a gain of 30 yards.

OU appeared to get a Gabriel touchdown pass to Mims, but Theo Wease was called for pass interference on the play, and the Sooners had to settle for a 41-yard field goal by Zach Schmit to increase the lead to 17-0 with 13:04 to play in the second quarter.

Texas Tech responded with their first scoring drive, going 75 yards in 11 plays, with defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings scoring on a one-yard touchdown run.

The extra point was no good and it was 17-6 Sooners with 9:45 to play in the first half.

After an exchange of punts, OU scored on their first snap, with Gabriel finding Mims wide open deep for a 77-yard touchdown and it was 24-6 Sooners with 6:27 left in the second quarter.

Tech answered with a 75-yard drive in 10 plays, with Thompson scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run to cut OU’s lead to 24-13 with 3:09 left in the first half.

Oklahoma turned the ball over on the ensuing possession, with former Carl Albert standout Dadrion Taylor-Demerson intercepting Gabriel at the OU 29-yard line.

Four plays later, Tech converted it into points, with running quarterback specialist Donovan Smith keeping for a 6-yard touchdown to make it 24-20 OU with 1:28 to play in the first half.

Tech got the ball back and struck for a big play, as Tyler Shough passed to Jerand Bradley for a gain of 43 yards to the OU 11-yard line.

That set up a 29-yard field goal by Trey Wolff as time expired in the first half to make it 24-23 OU at halftime.

Oklahoma has won ten in a row over Tech and five straight in Lubbock.