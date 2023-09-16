Oklahoma’s football team leads Tulsa 38-14 at halftime at Skelly Field in Tulsa on Saturday.

OU received the opening kickoff, and Jalil Farooq returned it 62 yards into TU territory, but had the ball knocked out by Jaise Oliver and recovered by Donte Burton for Tulsa on their own 35-yard line.

On their fifth snap after the turnover, Tulsa gave it right back, as Roman Fuller was intercepted by Gentry Williams, who returned it 11 yards.

OU had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that backed them up to their own 16-yard line.

The Sooners needed just two plays to score after the pick.

Dillon Gabriel passed deep to Andrel Anthony for 55 yards, then after a false start penalty, Gabriel found Farooq over the middle for a 34-yard touchdown to put OU up 7-0 with 12:31 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma forced a Tulsa punt, then took over on their own 8-yard line.

OU went 92 yards in 11 plays, with Gabriel passing to Anthony for 32 yards, then to Drake Stoops for a 4-yard touchdown to put the Sooners up 14-0 with 4:49 left in the first quarter.

On the third play of TU’s ensuing possession, Fuller was intercepted by Danny Stutsman, who ran it back 30 yards for a touchdown to put OU up 21-0 with 3:34 to play in the first quarter.

For the second straight possession, Tulsa gave it back on the third snap with an interception by Roman Fuller.

Kendel Dolby made a leaping interception at the Tulsa 37-yard line.

Four plays later, OU capitalized, with Gabriel passing to Stoops again for a four-yard touchdown and a 28-0 Sooner lead with 1:25 left in the first quarter.

Cardell Williams came in to play quarterback for Tulsa and led the Hurricane to their first points, going on an 11-play, 75-yard drive.

Williams passed to Marquis Shoulders for a 19-yard touchdown to cut the OU lead to 28-7 with 12:30 to play in the second quarter.

The Sooners responded with their fourth straight touchdown on an offensive possession, going 78 yards in 8 plays, with Gabriel passing to Nic Anderson over the middle for a 28-yard touchdown and it was 35-7 OU with 9:32 left in the second quarter.

Tulsa immediately answered, going 82 yards in 10 plays, with Cordell Williams passing to a wide open Devan Williams in the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown, to make it 35-14 OU with 5:30 left in the first half.

Oklahoma’s streak of offensive touchdowns ended on the ensuing possession, as Gabriel was intercepted on the first snap by Demarco Jones at the Tulsa 32-yard line.

Tulsa had to punt the ball back to OU and the Sooners got another score before halftime.

Gabriel passed to Farooq for a gain of 26 and it set up a 20 yard field goal by Zach Schmit as time expired in the first half.

OU has won nine in a row over Tulsa, and four straight in Tulsa.