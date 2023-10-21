Oklahoma’s football team is tied with UCF 17-17 at halftime at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday.

The first three possessions ended in punts after three downs.

Oklahoma then got into field goal range, but Zach Schmit missed a 38-yard field goal wide left to keep the game scoreless with 9:40 to play in the first quarter.

After another three-and-out by UCF, the Knights got just a 25-yard punt, leaving Oklahoma with a shror field.

OU went 45 yards in three plays, with Dillon Gabriel passing to Nic Anderson for a 29-yard touchdown to put the Sooners up 7-0 with 7:48 to play in the first quarter.

UCF went three-and-out again and had just a 34-yard punt.

Oklahoma’s drive stalled and Schmit missed a 43-yard field goal wide right to keep the score 7-0 with 53 seconds left in the first quarter.

UCF finally got the ball moving on their next possession, getting their initial first down of the game, and then a big play from R.J. Harvey, who ran for 54 yards to the Sooner 1-yard line.

On third and goal from the one, OU’s Rondell Bothroyd made a tackle for no gain to apparently force a fourth and goal, but Jaren Kanak was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, and UCF got an automatic first down.

On the next play, John Rhys Plumlee kept for a one-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7 with 11:49 to play in the second quarter.

Oklahoma had to punt on their ensuing possession, and UCF drove to a go-ahead score.

Colton Boomer kicked a 21-yard field goal to put the Knights up 10-7 with 4:01 to play in the first half.

The Sooners responded by going 75 yards in eight plays, with Gabriel passing to an open Anderson down the left sideline for a 42-yard touchdown, giving OU a 14-10 lead with 1:51 to play in the second quarter.

It took UCF just two plays to answer, as Plumlee passed to a wide open Javon Baker for an 86-yard touchdown to put the Knights back on top 17-14 with 1:24 left in the first half.

Oklahoma got down to the UCF 11-yard line, then Schmit kicked a 25-yard field as time expired in the first half to tie the game at 17.

This game is being played one day after the 100th anniversary of the first game played at Owen Field.

This is the first meeting between the Sooners and Knights.