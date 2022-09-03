Oklahoma’s football team is opening the Brent Venables era on Saturday, and leads Texas-El Paso 21-0 after one quarter at Owen Field in Norman.

The Sooners took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in five plays, with Dillon Gabriel passing deep to Marvin Mims for 42 yards, then keeping himself for a 12-yard touchdown to put OU up 7-0 just 1:17 into the game.

Oklahoma forced UTEP to punt on their first possession, then OU went 93 yards in just six plays, with three plays of at least 24 yards to move the ball down the field.

Eric Gray ran for 35 yards, then Gabriel passed to Mims for 31 and Gray for 24, setting up a six-yard touchdown pass from Gabriel to Brayden Willis to give the Sooners a 14-0 lead with 9:18 to play in the first quarter.

The Sooners forced another UTEP punt, then took just two plays to go 55 yards, with Heritage Hall freshman Gavin Freeman making a tremendous 46-yard run on a reverse for a touchdown to make it 21-0 with 6:43 to play in the first quarter.

OU has won 16 straight home openers.