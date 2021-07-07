Sooners Lead Way on Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team

Oklahoma has 10 players on the media’s preseason All-Big 12 football team released on Wednesday.

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler is the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, while Tennessee transfer running back Eric Gray is the preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

The Sooners have six players on offense and three on defense, in addition to Gray’s honor.

Oklahoma State has two players on the team, with offensive lineman Josh Sills and defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel.

The media’s preseason Big 12 football poll will be released Thursday.

