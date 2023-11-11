Oklahoma’s football team leads West Virginia 14-7 after one quarter at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday night.

West Virginia got the ball to start the game and marched 75 yards in eight plays to score.

Garrett Greene passed to Devin Carter for a gain of 32 yards, then C.J. Donaldson finished the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run to put the Mountaineers up 7-0 with 11:00 to play in the first quarter.

The Sooners matched the WVU drive, also going 75 yards in eight plays to score.

Dillon Gabriel passed to Nic Anderson for 19 and to Austin Stogner for 23.

Gavin Sawchuk gained 30 yards on a run to the Mountaineers 2, then two plays later, Gabriel kept for the touchdown to tie it 7-7 with 8:27 to play in the first quarter.

After forcing a WVU punt, OU scored on their second possession as well, going 65 yards in 11 plays, with Gabriel once again keeping for a two-yard touchdown to put the Sooners up 14-7 with 3:16 to play in the first quarter.

OU once again forced a West Virginia punt after three downs, but the Sooners didn’t get the ball back.

Gavin Freeman muffed the punt and WVU’s Jared Bartlett recovered at the OU 33-yard line.

West Virginia couldn’t do anything with it, and Michael Hayes badly missed a 48-yard field goal attempt wide left.

Oklahoma is 9-1 vs. West Virginia in the Big 12 era, with the loss coming last season in Morgantown.