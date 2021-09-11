Sooners Lead Western Carolina at Halftime

Oklahoma’s football team leads Western Carolina 45-0 at halftime at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday night.

The Sooners scored on their first seven possessions to take control right from the start.

Western Carolina got the ball first and had to punt after six plays.

The Sooners then marched 70 yards in 8 plays, with Spencer Rattler passing to Jadon Haselwood for a 7-yard touchdown to give OU a 7-0 lead with 10:28 to play in the first quarter.

OU’s defense forced a punt on a three-and-out possession, then added to their lead as Gabe Brkic kicked a 56-yard field goal to give the Sooners a 10-0 lead with 6:56 left in the first quarter.

It was the fourth field goal of at least 50 yards this season for Brkic.

After another three-and-out for WCU, Oklahoma marched quickly to another touchdown.

Rattler passed to Brayden Willis for 23 yards, then to Eric Gray for a 20-yard touchdown to extend the Sooner lead to 17-0 with 5:04 left in the first quarter.

Oklahoma completed their fourth straight scoring drive on the first play of the second quarter, with Kennedy Brooks running it in from a yard out to make it 24-0 Sooners with 14:57 to play in the second quarter.

OU got the ball back on downs, as Ethan Downs made a tackle for a loss of two yards on 4th and 2 at the WCU 31-yard line.

It took the Sooners just four plays to punch it in, with Rattler passing to Michael Woods for a 4-yard touchdown to make it 31-0 OU with 12:58 to play in the first half.

The Oklahoma defense got the ball back after another three-and-out, then the Sooners marched 78 yards in 10 plays, with Rattler passing to Mario Williams for a 10-yard touchdown to make it 38-0 OU with 8:11 to play in the second quarter.

OU’s defense got the ball back on downs, and the Sooners went 60 yards in 7 plays, with Rattler passing to Haselwood for a 6-yard touchdown to make it 45-0 with 1:54 to play in the first half.

Rattler is 20-for-26 passing for 235 yards and 5 touchdowns.

OU held WCU to 68 total yards in the first half.