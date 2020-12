Oklahoma’s football team finishes the regular season at West Virginia this Saturday at 11:00 am.

Even though OU has already clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, and Iowa State has the weekend off, Sooner coach Lincoln Riley is glad his team is playing after so many off weeks this season.

OU assistant coach Shane Beamer was named the head coach at South Carolina on Monday, but he will remain with the Sooners through the Big 12 Championship Game.