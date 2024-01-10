The 9th-ranked Oklahoma men’s basketball team played their first true road game of the season and turned the ball over 14 times in an 80-71 loss at TCU on Wednesday night at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

OU outshot and outrebounded the Horned Frogs, but were outscored 25-11 off turnovers.

The game had six ties and 12 lead changes.

TCU led 40-34 at halftime, but Javian McCollum knocked down a pair of three-pointers to start the second half and tie the game at 40.

McCollum had 17 points to lead the Sooners.

TCU responded with a 7-0 run to take the lead for good and led by as many as 17 points late in the game.

Besides McCollum, three other Sooners scored in double figures.

John Hugley had 14 points, Milos Uzan 13 points and Jalon Moore 10 points.

TCU was led by Emanuel Miller, who scored 27 points.

Former OSU guard Avery Anderson added 15 points for the Horned Frogs.

Oklahoma falls to 13-2 on the season and 1-1 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners play third-ranked Kansas in Lawrence on Saturday at 1:00 pm.