In a game with five ties and seven lead changes, Villanova took the lead for good in the final three and a half minutes and beat Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team 70-66 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The Wildcats made five of their last six shots, while OU went more than three minutes without a field goal down the stretch and had three turnovers in a three-minute span late.

Grant Sherfield led OU with 21 points and made six three-pointers.

Both Tanner and Jacob Groves had 14 points each for the Sooners, who outrebounded Villanova 31-19, but were outshot 57 percent to 48 percent from the field.

OU also had 13 turnovers.

The Sooners fall to 6-2 on the season as their six-game winning streak is snapped.

OU will host Kansas City Tuesday night at 7:00 pm.