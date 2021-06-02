Sooners Lose to Pepperdine in Match Play Final of Men’s Golf

Oklahoma’s men’s golf team lost to Pepperdine 3-2 in the final of match play at the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Wednesday.
The Sooners started slowly, surged a bit midway through the round, then lost some key holes down the stretch and finished second at the NCAA’s for the second time, the other one being a tie for second in 1988.
OU’s Jonathan Brightwell was down two most of the front nine, came back to take the lead, lost it again, then regained it, and won his match 1-up over Dylan Menante.
Pepperdine won the next three points, however, as Joe Highsmith beat Garett Reband 4 & 3 and William Mouw downing Quade Cummins by the same score.
Clay Feagler clinched the win for the Waves by beating Ben Lorenz 1-up to give Pepperdine their second national championship and first since 1997.
OU’s Logan McAllister was leading his match by one when Pepperdine clinched.
McAllister got a hole-in-one on the eighth hole, his second hole-in-one of the week.
