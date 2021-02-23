Sooners’ Losing Streak at Kansas State Continues

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger will have to wait at least one more year to get a win at his alma mater.

Kansas State beat OU 62-57 on Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, for their 9th straight win at home over the Sooners.

K-State went on an 11-0 run in the second half to take the lead, and held off a rally led by Austin Reaves, who scored 16 of the Sooners’ last 19 points.

Reaves finished with 25 points to lead OU, but only one other Sooner scored in double figures, with De’Vion Harmon scoring 13 points.

The Sooners’ shot just 39 percent from the field, were outrebounded 38-33, and outscored 16-9 on second chance points.

K-State went on a 9-0 run early in the second half, then OU responded with a 13-2 run and held the Wildcats without a point for about five and a half minutes.

That’s when K-State started their surge, led by Mike McGurl, who led the Wildcats with 19 points and made five three-pointers.

Oklahoma has not won in Manhattan since 2012, Kruger’s first year as OU head coach.

The Sooners fell to 14-6 overall, 9-5 in conference play.

Next up for OU is Bedlam on Saturday in Norman at 2:00 against Oklahoma State, followed by Bedlam in Stillwater on Monday night at 8:00 pm.

