Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team outshot #14 Baylor but lost 82-72 at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Wednesday night.

The Sooners outshot 49 percent to 47 percent, but committed twice as many turnovers, with 14, and the Bears took 14 more free throws than OU and made 13 more.

OU only led for 1:23 in the, a couple of times early and then very briefly in the second half.

Grant Sherfield had 15 points to lead four Sooners in double figure scoring.

Milos Uzan had 11 points, while Joe Bamisile and Otega Oweh had 10 points each.

Keyonte George had 23 points to lead Baylor and Adam Flagler added 20 points.

The Sooners have lost six straight Big 12 games overall, 10 in a row to Baylor in regular season play and seven straight in Waco.

OU dropped to 12-12 on the season, 2-9 in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma hosts Kansas this Saturday at noon.