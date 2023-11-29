Oklahoma’s football team named former OU players Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley as co-offensive coordinators on Wednesday.

Littrell and Finley replace Jeff Lebby, who took the head coaching job at Mississippi State on Sunday.

Littrell will coach quarterbacks and call the offensive plays, while Finley will continue to coach tight ends and be more involved in game-planning and oversight of the offense.

Littrell was an analyst at OU this season after seven seasons as the head coach at North Texas.

Finley is in his third season as an OU assistant and has been an assistant at several major college programs since 2015.

Littrell was a fullback at OU from 1997 to 2000, while Finley played tight end for the Sooners from 2004 to 2007.

Oklahoma issued a news release on Wednesday with comments from both coaches and head coach Brent Venables:

COMMENT FROM HEAD COACH BRENT VENABLES:

“I’m thrilled to announce two former OU players as our new brain trust on offense,” said Venables, whose Sooners are 10-2 and ranked No. 12. “Seth and Joe Jon are going to make an amazing duo and lead a fantastic group of offensive coaches.

“I love the journey Seth’s been on since he left here as a player following our 2000 national championship. He was one of my favorite players, even though I didn’t coach him directly. I just had so much respect for him — his toughness, his instincts, his attitude, his mindset and his love for everything Oklahoma, thanks in part to his dad playing here. It’s awesome to be able to welcome Seth back in a coaching role. He coached under Mike Leach for four years at Texas Tech and worked with other brilliant offensive minds like Mark Mangino at Kansas, Sonny Dykes at Texas Tech and Arizona, Kevin Wilson at Indiana and Larry Fedora at North Carolina. He was a play-caller for over a decade and worked with some high-level quarterbacks like Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld, Marquise Williams and Mitch Trubisky, among others, as well as a bunch of other tremendous skill players. Our guys are going to love what he brings to the table every day.

“And I’ve known Joe Jon since he was a 17-year-old quarterback at Arlington (Texas) High School playing for a legendary coach in his dad, Mickey. Football and coaching have been in Joe Jon’s DNA his whole life. He’s got a tremendous offensive mind and his command and leadership of young people is special. He gained great experience at excellent programs, with stops at Baylor, Missouri, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, and has had exposure to some of the best offensive minds in college football. I really love what he is all about, with his offensive philosophy and the toughness he brings to the facility every day. He’s one of the best teachers and motivators I’ve been around. He’s incredibly bright and our players are going to love him in his enhanced role. He knows our system inside and out and he’s going to be a great head coach in the near future. He passed up on opportunities to be the sole coordinator at other programs because he wanted to do this at his alma mater. OU means so much to him. I’m incredibly grateful for his commitment and his decision to continue his coaching career here at OU in this elevated role.”

“Yes, this was an easy and convenient move,” said Venables, “but it was also the best move for our program, our players and our staff. I went through a thorough process and vetted and visited with a lot of candidates, including sitting head coaches, former head coaches, NFL assistants, quarterback gurus and others. But everything kept bringing me back to this duo and our offensive staff as a whole. Bill Bedenbaugh, DeMarco Murray and Emmett Jones combined with Seth and Joe Jon — there’s just great natural chemistry and cohesion, which is incredibly important. We’ve had great success the last two years offensively and this will give us a chance to continue to evolve as we transition to the SEC. Just like every year, there will be some things that are new next season. We’ll take advantage of what our roster allows us to. We’ve got a wealth of experience and exposure to different offensive systems and concepts, but in most ways, things will be really, really similar to what we’ve been doing. That’s a good thing.”

COMMENT FROM OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR AND QUARTERBACKS COACH SETH LITTRELL:

“I’m incredibly grateful to Coach Venables for this opportunity. This has been a dream of mine since I was a child. I left OU after the 2000 season and it’s taken me 23 years to get back here. There’s no better honor. I’m extremely fired up to be the offensive coordinator here and look forward to upholding the standard of winning games and winning championships set by a lot of great coaches before me.

“Our system here at OU is very similar to what I had at North Texas my last several years there. Obviously, I learned a ton from my time with Mike Leach, Kevin Wilson, Larry Fedora and others. I’ve been around a lot of amazing coaches and a lot of amazing people, and you take a little bit from each and every coach you’re around. We have an unbelievable staff here. I think it will be an easy transition for our players. Our terminology and the things we do here won’t change much. But whenever there’s a different guy calling the offense, you’re going to see different flavors here and there.

“Joe Jon is an unbelievable coach and I’ll definitely lean heavily on him and all the other guys in that room. On game day, someone has to call the plays. That’s what my role will be and I’m very excited about that role. But I’ve always been in systems where we leaned heavily on each other and we game-planned together throughout the week. At the end of the day, we’re going to put it all together as a staff.”

COMMENT FROM CO-OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR AND TIGHT ENDS COACH JOE JON FINLEY:

“I’m very appreciative of Coach Venables for this opportunity and for believing in Seth and me and our entire offensive staff. Oklahoma is my alma mater and has played a huge part in making me the man I am today. This is my dream school and all I want to do is help OU be the best football program it can possibly be. Coming to work each day at a place I care so much about makes me want to do everything in my power to make Sooner Nation proud of what it sees on Saturdays. I’m excited to continue to work with Coach Littrell, Coach Bedenbaugh, Coach Murray and Coach Jones, as well as the rest of our offensive staff and our players, to build upon the foundation we’ve set these last two seasons and to find ways to get better each and every day.”