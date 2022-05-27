Oklahoma pitcher Hope Trautwein threw a no-hitter and the Sooners scored five runs in the second inning on their way to an 8-0 win over Central Florida in a five inning run rule to win Game 1 of the best-of-three super regional.

The Sooners tied an NCAA record by winning their 11th straight super regional game and have now won 45 straight home games overall.

OU got a run in the first inning when Jocelyn Alo, and a wild throw to second base allowed Jayda Coleman to score.

In the second, the Sooners scored five runs.

Coleman doubled to score Alyssa Brito and Taylon Snow, then Alo hit a three-run home run to center field, her 28th of the year, to make it 6-0 Sooners.

OU added two runs in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Kinzie Hansen, and an RBI double by Jana Johns.

The Sooners will play the Knights in Game 2 of the super regional Saturday at 1:00 pm, and need just one win in two tries to advance to their sixth straight Women’s College World Series.