Oklahoma’s football team returns to action this Saturday at Baylor, and they will be looking to improve their College Football Playoff rankings.

OU stayed 8th in this week’s rankings, with Oklahoma State moving up one to 10th.

Sooners assistant head coach Dennis Simmons stood in for Lincoln Riley at OU’s weekly news conference on Tuesday, an said OU isn’t paying attention to the rankings, they’re just trying to take care of their own business.