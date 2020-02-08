Sooners Notch Marquee Win Over 13th Ranked WVU

Norman, OK – Half way through Big 12 play, the Sooners are still in search of a marquee win that would help solidify their NCAA Tournament hopes. They had a golden opportunity against West Virginia.

The 13th ranked Mountaineers are slotted currently as a two seed, OU is one of the last four in per ESPN. The day started by celebrating Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek both going over 1,000 career points. Doolittle celebrated like he wanted to score a thousand against the Mountaineers.

Doolittle scored the first six for the Sooners which was followed by a Manek three. In fact, they scored every Sooner point until the 6:32 mark in the first half. The Sooners closed the half strong. De’Vion Harmon hit a big jumper, followed by a three at the buzzer to give OU a 31-24 lead at the break. Harmon finsihed with eight.

In the second half, Austin Reaves got it going knocking down a jumper after battling foul trouble. He had just six. After the game Bob Huggins said he counted that WVU missed 22 shots inside five feet. OU would capitalize off of that.

Brady Manek drained a three to help extend OU’s lead to eight. Then Doolittle kept scoring knocking down a jumper to help add to OU’s lead to 14. He finished with a game high 27 snapping a three game slide of scoring in just the single digits.

Jamal Bienemy kept the Mountaineers at bay by hitting a massive three. He had 9. OU was up 17.

Brady Manek, who’s been on a tear of late, finished the contest with a big slam with under a minute to play. Manek had 11 as OU took down the 13th ranked Mountaineers 69-59.

Next up for the Sooners, they host Iowa State on Wednesday in Norman.