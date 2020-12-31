Sooners In Command At Halftime of Cotton Bowl

Oklahoma’s football team scored twice in the first three minutes, built a 17-0 lead, and lead Florida 31-13 at halftime at the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Sooners took the opening kickoff and marched 79 yards in five plays to a touchdown.

Spencer Rattler found Marvin Mims for a 27-yard touchdown to give the Sooners a 7-0 lead.

On the second play of Florida’s first possession, Kyle Trask was intercepted by Tre Norwood, who returned it 45 yards for a touchdown and it was 14-0 OU with 12:22 to play in the first quarter.

Florida was moving the ball on their next possession, until Trask was picked off again, with Brian Asamoah returning it 29 yards to the OU 45-yard line.

That set up a 43-yard field goal by Gabe Brkic to give the Sooners a 17-0 lead with 8:08 left in the first quarter.

The Gators were marching again on the ensuing possession, but Trask was picked off again, as Woodi Washington intercepted him in the end zone for a touchback.

Oklahoma couldn’t capitalize this time, however, as Rattler was hit from behind khris Bogle and Tre Dean recovered the fumble for the Gators at the OU 36-yard line.

Florida got a 21-yard field goal from Evan McPherson to make it 17-3 Sooners with 31 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Gators cut into the Sooners’ lead early in the 2nd quarter, eating up 5:54 off the clock, going 88 yards in 16 plays, with Emory Jones scoring from one yard out to cut the OU lead to 17-10 with 8:08 to play in the first half.

Oklahoma gave it right back to the Gators on the second play of the next possession, as Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled, and Kaair Elam recovered at the OU 29-yard line.

The Sooner defense held and Florida settled for a 35-yard field goal from McPherson to cut OU’s lead to 17-13 with 6:05 to play in the first half.

Oklahoma’s offense responded with a four-play, 60-yard drive after a 40-yard kickoff return by Charleston Rambo.

Rattler threw a short pass to Theo Wease, who zipped 36 yards for a touchdown to extend OU’s lead to 24-13 with 4:08 left in the second quarter.

Florida’s McPherson was short on a 58-yard field goal attempt, then Oklahoma tacked on another touchdown before halftime.

The Sooners went 60 yards in nine plays, with Rattler scoring from a yard out to give OU a 31-13 lead with 16 seconds left in the first half.

