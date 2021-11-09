Sooners Open Porter Moser Era With Win Over Northwestern State, LA

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team opened the Porter Moser era with a 77-59 win over Northwestern State of Louisiana at the Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday night.

OU led by just three at halftime, 28-25, then went on a 17-4 run early in the second half to take control.

The Sooners shot 65 percent from the field in the second half and 55 percent for the game.

Three OU players scored in double figures, led by Jalen Hill and Eastern Washington transfer Tanner Groves with 15 points each.

Umoja Gibson added 13 points.

Oklahoma made nine three-pointers.

OU continues their schedule Friday night when they host Texas-San Antonio at 7:00 in Norman.