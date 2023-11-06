Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team opened the regular season with an 89-59 win over Central Michigan on Monday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

The Sooners shot 56 percent from the field and held the Chippewas to just 36 percent.

Siena transfer Javian McCollum led OU with 19 points and made three of OU’s nine three-pointers.

Otega Oweh had 18 points, with Pitt transfer John Hugley adding 10 points.

OU took over midway through the first half and led 40-21 at halftime.

The Sooners host Mississippi Valley State Friday at 7:00 pm.