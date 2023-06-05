Oklahoma second baseman Tiare Jennings gave herself a nice birthday present with a two-run double in the ninth inning to break a 2-2 tie and lead the top-ranked Sooners to a 4-2 win over Stanford in the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on Monday.

The Sooners advance to the WCWS Finals for the ninth time, the eighth time in the last 11, and the fourth time in a row.

Only UCLA and Arizona have matched OU’s 8 finals appearances in 11 years.

Jennings had been 0-for-4 for the game until the double, that scored Grace Lyons and Jayda Coleman with the go-ahead runs.

Jennings tied former OU teammate Jocelyn Alo’s WCWS career record for runs batted in with the double.

Jennings now has 28 RBI’s in one fewer WCWS tournament than Alo played in.

The double was the sixth of her career in the WCWS, which broke a tie with three others, including Coleman, for the most career doubles in the WCWS

Lyons had led off the inning with a double off Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady, who had kept the Sooners off balance in the first round Thursday night and kept them off the scoreboard for four innings on Monday.

Canady replaced Alana Vawter, who gave up two runs to the Sooners.

OU got a run in the second inning, with Alynah Torres hitting a sacrifice fly to score Alyssa Brito.

The Sooners tied it in the third inning with a solo home run from Jayda Coleman to make it 2-2.

OU sophomore Jordy Bahl kept Stanford off the board, pitching the last four innings and striking out six while giving up four hits.

Bahl replaced starter Nicole May, who gave up a two-run home run to Kylie Chung in the first inning, then retired 13 straight batters until a leadoff single in the sixth inning, when Bahl came on.

The Sooners extended their NCAA record winning streak to 51 and improved to 59-1 on the season, tying the second most wins in OU history.

Oklahoma has won a school record 28 straight games over ranked opponents.

In the last three years, OU is 14-3 at WCWS and 34-4 at Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Sooners will play in the best-of-three finals starting Wednesday at 7:00 pm.

OU will face the winner of the other Monday semifinal between Florida State and Tennessee, with the Lady Vols needing two wins and the Seminoles just one.

Game 2 of the finals is Thursday at 6:30 pm, with the if necessary Game 3 set for Friday at 7:00 pm.