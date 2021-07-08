Sooners Picked to Win Big 12 in Preseason Media Poll

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 30: Wide receiver Marvin Mims #17 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates a 27-yard touchdown catch against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Oklahoma’s football team has been picked to win the Big 12 this season in a preseason media poll released Thursday.

It’s the sixth straight year and the ninth time in the last 11 years the Sooners have been the pick to win the league title.

Oklahoma has won six straight Big 12 championships and 14 overall.

Oklahoma received 35 of 39 first place votes, with Iowa State receiving the other four.

Oklahoma State is picked fourth.

2021 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma (35) 386 points

2. Iowa State (4) 351

3. Texas 273

4. Oklahoma State 266

5. TCU 255

6. West Virginia 185

7. Kansas State 163

8. Baylor 124

9. Texas Tech 103

10. Kansas 39

(First-place votes in parentheses)